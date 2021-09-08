Member of the 2005 constitution drafting committee calls for an investigation into Soulagh's allegations

Shafaq News/ The Independent Kurdish figure, Mahmoud Othman, called on the Supreme Judicial Council and the Iraqi Public Prosecution to start a criminal investigation into the allegations of Baqer Jabr Soulagh, the Secretary-General of Injaz movement.

Othman's statement came in response to remarks soulagh made at members of the constitution drafting committee, accusing them of receiving bribes.

"As a member of the aforementioned committee, I demand the Supreme Judicial Council and the public prosecution to inquire these serious accusations to disclose the truth to Iraqis or prosecute Soulagh if they are wrong."

Othman was a member of the Iraqi Constitution Drafting Committee under the chairmanship of the head of Coalition Provisional Authority, Paul Bremer.

The committee included 55 members. Twenty-eight members of the Unified Iraqi Coalition, 15 from the Kurdistan Coalition led by Masoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani, and eight members who represented Ayad Allawi's United Iraqi List, in addition to a Turkmen, an Assyrian, a Christian, and a Yazidi.