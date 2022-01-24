Member of former parliamentary defense committee: how could three corps fail to secure 50 kilometers?

Shafaq News/ A member of the Security and Defense Committee in the former Iraqi Parliament lambasted the failure of the Diyala, Samarra, and Saladin Operations Commands to clear an area of merely 50 kilometers between them. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency on Monday, Committee Member Jasem Jbara said, "each of Diyala, Saladin, and Samarra Operations Commands is considered an entire corps. However, they, collectively, have failed to contain the Mutaybeja security gap; the axis of terror between these three governorates since 2003." "How could three corps fail to secure 50 kilometers? For years, they have been launching theatrical operations while massacres take place time after time as we watch and recite Fatiha." "ISIS militants are still stationed in the territory between Hemrin in Haweja, Makhoul mountains in northern and western Saladin, through to the borders of Diyala in Mutaybeja and al-Udhaim. The headquarters of the security commands shall be deployed near those areas and equipped with proper arms and supplies. In addition, fixed and condensed checkpoints shall be installed to prevent the infiltration of the terrorists." Jbara warned of" the terrorist organization's imminent threat after the escape of ISIS commanders from al-Hasakeh prison." "We have an unpleasant experience with terrorism. The security commands shall put more effort into the security work and avoid useless justifications."

