Member of activists' family survives an assassination attempt in Wasit

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a member of two activists' family survived an assassination attempt in Wasit governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Hammoud Hattab Al-Heliji, the brother of the martyr Jaseb Hattab Al-Heliji and the uncle of the forcibly disappeared lawyer Ali Jaseb Hattab, survived an assassination attempt carried out by unidentified persons in Al-Amarah city center."

"Al-Heliji was shot by two people riding a motorcycle. He was not injured since he managed to escape from them."

The source pointed out that the attack's motives are the family's activities in the popular movement against parties accused of corruption, as well as their efforts to find lawyer Ali Jaseb.