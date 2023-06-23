Member of Sadiqoon Bloc Ali Turki al-Jamali Withdraws, Criticizing State of Law Coalition and Nuri al-Maliki

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Ali Turki al-Jamali, a representative of the Sadiqoon Bloc, announced his withdrawal from the Parliamentary Bloc, the political wing of Asai'b Ahl Al-Haq, a prominent part of the Shitte Coordination Framework.

His decision comes from a recent dispute with the State of Law Coalition and its leader, Nuri al-Maliki. However, al-Jamali emphasized that he will continue to oppose government corruption and support presenting evidence to competent courts.

In a statement, al-Jamali said, "Within the framework of criticism in a democratic country, it is at the core of my work as a member of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee and as an independent deputy who was not part of the Sadiqoon Bloc."

Al-Jamali clarified, "Firstly, I am not one of the Baathists, and I am one of their staunch enemies today and tomorrow. However, look at them within your bloc and observe who granted exceptions to Baathists, allowing them to occupy top positions in the security and political apparatus." Secondly, he criticized Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, stating, "Al-Kadhimi is a criminal and a thief who must be held accountable for the crime of high treason. Therefore, I do not support such scum."

Al-Jamali remarked, "Thirdly, we know with certainty that the Baathist clans of Al-Awja were responsible for the Camp Speicher massacre. However, considering the presence of a governing state, it must bear responsibility, especially the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."

"To alleviate the embarrassment for all parties at this stage, I withdraw from the Sadiqoon Bloc and the Framework Alliance and declare myself an independent deputy," concluded MP Al-Jamali.

Earlier, Sadiqoon disavowed the statements made by one of its deputies attacking the State of Law coalition leader, Nuri al-Maliki. The bloc described the statements as "irresponsible and undisciplined."

MP Ali Turki al-Jamali had criticized Nuri al-Maliki, accusing his tenure as prime minister of allowing "a third of Iraq" to fall into the hands of ISIS and characterizing it as a period of corruption.