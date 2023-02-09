Meeting the Iraqi FM, Blinken: Iraq should be strongly energy independent

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs and the US secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, held a joint conference in Washington.

“It’s a great pleasure to have my longtime friend Fuad Hussein, the foreign minister of Iraq, here at the State Department in Washington. We have worked together for many years – too many years. But it’s always wonderful to have you here.” Blinken said.

The US top official said the United States has a “Strategic Framework Agreement with Iraq, but we are now focused very intensely on the economic dimension of that agreement and the work that we can do together…to continue to strengthen Iraq’s economy, its integration, reintegration in the region, in ways that make a material difference in the lives of the Iraqi people and Iraqi citizens.”

“One particular focus will be on energy, on electricity, and this is something that I think the United States and others can continue to support Iraq as it moves in that direction.” He added.

Blinken reaffirms the talks between President Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamad S. Al-Sudani about strengthening the strategic partnership that “unites Iraq and the United States.”

In turn, Hussein thanked Washington for the American support in the fight against ISIS. “ we worked together, we fought together, we defeated the so-called Islamic State together, and we will continue working together on the basis of building and rebuilding our economy.”

The Iraqi Foreign Minister stressed that Baghdad is in need of the American companies’ support. “we need your support in various fields, and we will continue our cooperation.”