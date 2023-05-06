Media watchdog questions barring media professionals from PM's conferences

Shafaq News/ Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms on Saturday expressed bewilderment over barring media professionals from conferences attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, despite official invitations.

A statement by the center shed light on the grievances of several journalists and photographers who found themselves repeatedly barred from entering conferences and events graced by al-Sudani's presence.

Notably, these media professionals were in possession of official invitations but were granted access only after the prime minister had exited the venue.

Urging relevant authorities to furnish "convincing explanations" for the this exclusion, al-Nakheel center called for facilitating the work of journalists, correspondents, and photographers.

The Iraqi media landscape has been fraught with challenges for journalists, correspondents, and photographers even after the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003. Despite the emergence of a more diverse and open media environment, media professionals continue to face significant obstacles that hinder their ability to report freely and accurately.

Endemic violence in the country pose a constant threat to media personnel. Journalists have been targeted by various armed groups for their reporting, leading to a climate of fear and self-censorship.

Although the Iraqi constitution guarantees freedom of speech, the media landscape is still constrained by laws that curtail press freedom. Defamation and libel laws are often used to silence criticism and prevent investigative journalism.

Journalists in Iraq also face challenges in accessing reliable information, as government authorities and public institutions are often unwilling to share data or grant interviews.