Media Watchdog Denounces Attack on al-Fallujah Reporters by Security Guards

Shafaq News/ Palms (al-Nakheel) Center for press freedom urged the Iraqi authorities to take legal action to protect media persons following an attack perpetrated by security personnel of the Acting Head of the Sunni Endowment Bureau, Mushan Al-Khazraji.

The attack, according to a press release by the center, targeted the professional crew of al-Fallujah Satellite Channel while they were actively covering a press conference.

The press release said that body guards and members of al-Khazraji's family, in the midst of a press conference, assaulted, both verbally and physically, the team of al-Fallujah TV Channel.

The perpetrators also went to seize the journalists' equipment in order to suppress a gaffe made by the bureau's head during his recitation of a Quranic verse at the conference.

The Nakheel Center issued a direct call to action to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, urging him and the relevant authorities to enforce legal proceedings against the head of the Bureau, his security team, and his relatives for their evident violation of journalists' rights.

The Center also called for a formal apology from those involved in the incident.

A group of journalists, according to al-Nakheel center, are gearing up to stage a protest near the Sunni Endowment Bureau in solidarity soon.