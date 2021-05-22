McKenzie: Combating armed factions in Iraq is a priority

Shafaq News / Only a month after an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) loaded with explosives targeted a US airbase in Iraq, the highest ranking US Army Commander in the Middle East declared that it is urgent to find better strategies to face such attacks, indicating that the US are still behind in finding these solutions.

General Frank McKenzie informed the journalists accompanying him that the usade of UAVs by Iranian-backed factions will increase in the next few years, according to Associated Press.

McKenzie spent Thursday in Iraq but, for security reasons, did not allow the media to follow him and report on his visit as it was happening.

UAVs are often hard to detect, and they are affordable, easy to buy and hard to beat.

McKenzie said that the USA must find new ways to retaliate against the usage of these devices by its enemies in the Middle-East and in other places.

He added that efforts are being deployed to better counter the action of UAVs and ameliorate the performance of detection radars, therefore intercepting the threatening device during its approach.

In Erbil, a UAV had targeted the Global Coalition Forces next to the Erbil Airport, causing a fire and damaging a building. No casualties were registered.

The attack was not adopted by any party, and the US set the blame on Iranian-backed factions which had previously targeted US Forces and military bases all over Iraq.

McKenzie and others expressed their optimism towards the US preserving its military presence in Iraq.