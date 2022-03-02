Maysan police arrests six persons involved in an attack on a security force

Shafaq News/ Maysan police department said it apprehended six persons who organized and executed an attack on a security force on duty earlier today, Wednesday.

A statement by Maysan's police department said that a security force was transferring two persons detained pending trial when a group of assailants attacked their vehicle.

The group intended the kill the detainees against the ground of tribal conflicts.

"The detainees were injured in the fire exchange. They were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical care and are currently in a stable condition," the statement said.

Under the auspices of Maysan's Operations Commander Major-General Muhammad Jasem al-Zubaidi, and Maysan's Police Chief Major-General Naser Latif al-Asadi, a force from al-Qalaa police department, SWAT, Commandos, and Marines raided the residence of the culprits and traced them in cooperation with the Iraqi army airforce.

"The force clashed with the offenders near the Sakhra border territory and injured one of them. After trapping them, the force managed to arrest all the six of them and seized their weapons," the statement said.