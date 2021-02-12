Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-12T11:15:02+0000

Shafaq News / The Director-General of Maysan Health Department, Ali Al-Alaq, warned that the governorate is on the verge of harsh pandemic days due to citizens' negligence of COVID-19 preventive measures. Al-Alaq said that almost no one is wearing a mask, gatherings and social events take place constantly without adhering to the preventive measures. He stressed that everyone must adhere to the measures, and emphasized the need to wear masks and respect social distancing.

