Maysan houses Crystal Meth labs in its Suburbs, source says

Shafaq News / A high-level security source made a compelling revelation on Saturday regarding the possession of crystal methamphetamine factories in one of Maysan province's suburbs.

The source, speaking exclusively to Shafaq News agency under the condition of anonymity, disclosed, "Maysan's security apparatus holds precise intelligence on the existence of four drug factories specifically manufacturing crystal meth, colloquially known as 'drug kitchens,' located in remote areas far from the province's center."

Furthermore, the source emphasized that "raiding these facilities or apprehending those involved necessitates a political decision from the country's higher authorities," pointing out that "some of these factories serve as sources of economic funding for influential parties."

Moreover, the source highlighted, "the provinces of Maysan, Basra, and Diyala serve as primary routes for the influx of narcotics into the country from the eastern region of Iraq."

"The security forces in Maysan and other provinces possess the capability to confront drug traffickers and eradicate them entirely if the support given by certain political leaders in the country is withdrawn", he asserted.