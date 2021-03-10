Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Maysan Police delete its statement about Jaseb Al-Hiliji’s murder

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-10T20:49:57+0000
Maysan Police delete its statement about Jaseb Al-Hiliji’s murder

Shafaq News / The Maysan Police Department removed from its official Facebook page the statement about arresting the killer of Ali Jaseb’s father.

Earlier, a security source in Maysan reported that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.

Few hours after the incident, the Maysan Police Command announced, in a brief statement, that the family of the victim, Jaseb Al-Hiliji helped in arresting the person involved in the assassination who is now “ in the security forces’ hands.”

An informed security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the Department removed the statement because it was posted on Facebook without coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

related

Maysan: 270 cases of domestic violence in 2020

Date: 2021-02-08 08:41:13
Maysan: 270 cases of domestic violence in 2020

Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Date: 2021-03-11 10:02:46
Two earthquakes hit Maysan

An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-09 19:25:15
An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Date: 2021-02-12 11:15:02
Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 09:53:43
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-18 11:29:02
A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan

Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 10:29:23
Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-21 16:01:53
An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan