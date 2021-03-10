Maysan Police delete its statement about Jaseb Al-Hiliji’s murder

Shafaq News / The Maysan Police Department removed from its official Facebook page the statement about arresting the killer of Ali Jaseb’s father.

Earlier, a security source in Maysan reported that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.

Few hours after the incident, the Maysan Police Command announced, in a brief statement, that the family of the victim, Jaseb Al-Hiliji helped in arresting the person involved in the assassination who is now “ in the security forces’ hands.”

An informed security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the Department removed the statement because it was posted on Facebook without coordination with the Ministry of Interior.