Maysan Operations Commander orders a probe into a senior officer over ties to political assassination

Shafaq News/ The Maysan Operations Commander, Major-General Muhammad al-Zubaidi, on Sunday referred an entire police unit to investigation following the assassination of a Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies) commander in Amarah, late on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a leading figure in Saraya al-Salam, the Sadrist movement's armed wing, was shot dead late yesterday by unknown assailants.

"Major-General al-Zubaidi ordered a probe against the commander, officers, and troops of the sector where the assassination took place," the source said.

"An investigation committee will be formed for this purpose," the source said.

Yesterday, a group of unidentified armed persons shot Abbas Dinar al-Shuwayli, a young leading figure affiliated with the Sadrist movement, killing him instantly.

Preliminary investigations suggest that last night's assassination has links to the killing of Wisam al-Alyawi, a leading figure in the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement who was killed in protest two years ago.