Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Massive fire in Najaf 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-15T12:43:02+0000
Massive fire in Najaf 

Shafaq News/ A massive fire erupted in a shopping compound and adjacent buildings on Tuesday in Najaf.

The Directorate of Civil Defense said that its teams are sparing no effort to contain the flames that engulfed stores, a mall, a school, and an under-construction building in Najaf center, indicating that supportive squads from Babel and al-Diwaniyah.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the firefighting teams successfully extinguished the fire inside the mall, while other teams from al-Diwaniyah and Babel are on their way to support the team in charge.

During summer, and due to the accompanying high weather temperature, fires become frequent in trade and industrial institutes, buildings, as well as government departments causing billions of dinars losses.

related

One killed, two disappeared and more than 150 injured due to a dust storm that hit Najaf

Date: 2021-01-29 20:06:13
One killed, two disappeared and more than 150 injured due to a dust storm that hit Najaf

Civil Defense teams save 450 dunums of wheat from massive fires

Date: 2021-05-06 10:32:39
Civil Defense teams save 450 dunums of wheat from massive fires

Najaf demonstrators declare a "truce" in conjunction with Pope Francis's visit

Date: 2021-02-28 16:15:23
Najaf demonstrators declare a "truce" in conjunction with Pope Francis's visit

Najaf clarifies details of transforming al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery

Date: 2021-06-04 18:00:31
Najaf clarifies details of transforming al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery

Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Date: 2020-09-09 20:47:54
Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Attack target Iraq communist party headquarters

Date: 2021-02-05 09:33:05
Attack target Iraq communist party headquarters

Citizen killed before the eyes of his family in Najaf

Date: 2021-05-08 05:35:13
Citizen killed before the eyes of his family in Najaf

Demonstrations in Najaf against the local government

Date: 2021-03-10 12:35:08
Demonstrations in Najaf against the local government