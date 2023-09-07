Masrour Barzani and al-Khanjar agree on the necessity of stabilizing the situation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Masrour Barzani, received Khamis al-Khanjar, the leader of al-Siyada Alliance, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the political situation in Iraq was discussed, as well as the importance of resolving issues between KRI and Baghdad based on the constitution and agreements, according to a statement from Barzani's office.

Recent events in Kirkuk were also a focal point of the discussions, with both sides expressing concern about the use of violence against civilian protesters. They also agreed on the necessity of stabilizing the situation in the city.