Masrour Barzani: Baghdad must fulfill its obligations towards Kurdistan Region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-01T11:13:06+0000
Masrour Barzani: Baghdad must fulfill its obligations towards Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, met on Tuesday the British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverley, the British Minister of the Armed Forces, James Heappey, and the British ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey.

A statement of the regional government stated that the meeting discussed ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UK.

The British delegation indicated that its country views with great respect and appreciation the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces against terrorism, expressing the UK's readiness to enhance the prospects for cooperation with the region in all fields, especially in the commercial field, and increase investment in the Kurdistan Region.

In his turn, the Prime Minister thanked Britain and valued its role in helping the Kurdistan Region. He also shed light on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, stressing that the Kurdistan Regional Government has implemented all its constitutional obligations to reach an agreement on the basis of the constitution, so the federal government must fulfill its obligations towards the rights and financial dues for the Kurdistan Region.

