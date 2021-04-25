Masquerading as PM 's advisor, a suspect apprehended in Nineveh

Shafaq News/The Iraqi Federal Commission for Integrity caught a suspect posing as an advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

A statement of the Commission said today, Sunday, that the suspect, along with other suspects, presented himself at the Investigation Directorate in Nineveh as PM al-Kadhimi's advisor to review the file of an ongoing case, showing an expired unclear ID he claimed it is issued by "The Presidency of the Ministers' Diwan".

The directorate contacted the Prime Minister's office and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to check the suspect's claims.

The Prime Minister's office denied any connection to the suspect, nevertheless the existence of a government body named "The Presidency of the Ministers' Diwan".

Security officials obtained an arrest warrant, detained the suspect, and draw up a record on the deed. The arrestee presented along with bis companions before the Investigation Magistrate of Nineveh Court of Integrity, who decided to arrest them, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 289 and 298 of the Iraqi Penal code and refer them to a specialized court.