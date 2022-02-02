Masoud Barzani urges Iraqi political parties to shun violence in favor of dialogue

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received the French ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, in the Saladin resort, northeast Erbil, earlier today, Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the French diplomat thanked the Kurdish leader for his initiative to resolve the ongoing dispute in Iraq, hoping that it aids "overcoming the obstacles" hindering the progress of the political process in Iraq.

Barzani said that the optimal way to address the situation is to "shun violence forthwith in favor of dialogue and communication."

The meeting touched upon the resurgence of ISIS armed attacks, said the statement, "the French ambassador laid emphasis on continuing the coordination and cooperation with the Peshmerga forces."