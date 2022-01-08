Masoud Barzani receives the top Sunni leaders in a swift visit to Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-08T12:12:04+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, on Saturday received a high-level delegation from Azm(Will) and Takaddom (Progress) parties in the Saladin resort near Erbil. The delegation was headed by the Speaker of the outgoing Iraqi parliament Mohammad al-Halboosi, along with Khamis al-Khanjar, and Ahmed al-Jubouri. A statement released by the Barzani headquarters said that the meeting exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq, the preparations for the parliament's first session, and the formation of the next Iraqi government. The attendees, according to the statement, laid emphasis on bringing the Iraqi components closer together and respecting the country's ultimate interest.

