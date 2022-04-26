Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani receives al-Halboosi, al-Khanjar amid heated Sunni standoff

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-26T12:49:50+0000
Masoud Barzani receives al-Halboosi, al-Khanjar amid heated Sunni standoff

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received the leaders of the Sunni al-Siyada Coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Tuesday.

A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) discussed with his guests the latest updates on the Iraqi and the impediments to the progress of the political process in the country.

The allies reiterated the importance of overcoming the current political impasse and forming a new government.

Earlier today, al-Halboosi said he will reconsider his entire approach to the political situation in Iraq to combat the hegemony "armed outlaws" practices in the country; in reference to Sunni adversaries returning successively from exile.

Notorious Sunni tribal figure, Ali Hatem al-Suleiman, returned to Baghdad after eight years of living abroad following his role in the Sunni insurgency in 2013-2014 that ultimately led to the Islamic State's rise in Iraq.

Last week, Rafi al-Issawi, a prominent Muslim Brotherhood figure, also returned to Iraq after almost a decade in exile.

Earlier this week, al-Soleiman tweeted, "we did not come to Baghdad under any political cover, deal, or grace. In fact, those who felt threatened, moved the electronic moles and malicious lawsuits shall calm down."

The Sheikh of the Dulaim tribe added, "the tribal Sheikhs and Sunni politicians shall take a stance from the perpetrations of al-Halboosi and his people."

related

Al-Halboosi to visit Tehran

Date: 2022-03-25 16:06:05
Al-Halboosi to visit Tehran

Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Date: 2021-10-17 10:51:48
Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Masoud Barzani hosts a high-level delegation from the Sadrist movement

Date: 2022-01-04 10:48:21
Masoud Barzani hosts a high-level delegation from the Sadrist movement

Al-Abadi holds a phone call with leader Barzani

Date: 2022-03-15 09:46:50
Al-Abadi holds a phone call with leader Barzani

Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-10-04 13:28:21
Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Al-Khanjar praises Erbil's role in addressing the political crisis

Date: 2022-01-31 20:23:45
Al-Khanjar praises Erbil's role in addressing the political crisis

Al-Halboosi attends a meeting at al-Khanjar's residence 

Date: 2022-03-25 19:39:53
Al-Halboosi attends a meeting at al-Khanjar's residence 

Masoud Barzani and UK's ambassador commend the Iraqi election

Date: 2021-10-21 12:20:51
Masoud Barzani and UK's ambassador commend the Iraqi election