Masoud Barzani meets with al-Halboosi and al-Khanjar 

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received, on Sunday, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi and the head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar.

A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the meeting discussed the recent political developments in the country, stressing the need to adopt dialogue and address the current crisis.

It also laid emphasis on the need to form a new government and hold early legislative elections, noting that the Parliament should remain in charge until a new one is elected.

The parties expressed readiness to bring all the parties together to finally reach an agreement and overcome the obstacles hindering the Iraqi political process.