Masoud Barzani hosts a delegation of the Coordination Framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-22T13:51:29+0000
Masoud Barzani hosts a delegation of the Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received on Wednesday the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, and his accompanying delegation.

Al-Maliki, flanked by the Chair of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Falih Al-Fayyadh among other leading figures in the Coordination Framework, arrived to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by the headquarters of the Kurdish leader, the meeting shed light on the need to reconsider the government system in the country and lay emphasis upon the principles of partnership, concensus, and balance.

Barzani and his guests exchanged views on the political developments after the October 10 election, ISIS threats,water shortage, environmental issues, and the public demands.

Spokesperson to the Coordination Framework, Bahaa el-Din Nouri, said that today's visit to Birmam comes to get insight into the Kurdish forces perspective regarding the current issues and explain the Framework's standpoint.

