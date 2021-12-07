Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Mohammad al-Halboosi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-07T13:36:05+0000
Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Mohammad al-Halboosi
Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, received on Tuesday the head of al-Taqaddom bloc, Mohammad al-Halboosi, and his accompanying delegation in Saladin resort, northeast the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters, the speaker of the outgoing Iraqi parliament extended condolences to the families of the Peshmarga fighters who perished in ISIS recent attacks a few days ago.

The meeting touched upon the political situation, the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election, and efforts of the political parties to form a new federal government.

The attendees laid emphasis on the vitality of "partnership, balance, and governance reforms to help Iraq overcome the challenges and crises."

This morning, al-Halboosi met with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and discussed wide range of topics, including the latest developments in the war on terrorism and the recent threats and assaults of ISIS, especially in areas with security vacuum between the Iraqi army and the Peshmarga forces, where a large number of people lost their lives recently, including several members of the Iraqi Army, the Peshmarga forces and also innocent civilians. 

Al-Halboosi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Erbil this morning to discuss the recent updates on the political and security situation in Iraq, the formation of the upcountry federal government, Baghdad-Erbil outstanding issues, and a spectrum of other issues of mutual interest.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Tuesday morning that delegations representing political parties and forces will flock into the capital of the Kurdistan Region to delibrate with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani the mechanisms of forming the upcoming government.

KDP spokesperson, Mahmoud Mohammad, said that other delegations will arrive later today.

Mohammad said that the government shall be inclusive to all the political parties and work in accordance with a predetermined agenda. 

"For the Kurdistan Region, the new government's agenda shall prioritize the full, not selective, implementation of the constitution and addressing the long-standing differences between Baghdad and Erbil," he said.

related

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Date: 2021-09-23 15:12:13
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Date: 2021-10-17 10:51:48
Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-10-04 13:28:21
Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Masoud Barzani and UK's ambassador commend the Iraqi election

Date: 2021-10-21 12:20:51
Masoud Barzani and UK's ambassador commend the Iraqi election

Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

Date: 2021-01-07 17:01:52
Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08 12:19:02
UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Date: 2021-06-05 20:59:51
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance

Date: 2021-11-17 11:08:17
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance