Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, hosted on Sunday the head of al-Azm alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, in Saladin.

According to a readout issued by the Kurdish leader's office, the meeting discussed the course of the Iraqi parliamentary election and shed light upon the post-election phase.

Barzani and al-Khanjar expressed hope that the election results contribute to achieving stability and putting the political process in Iraq onto the right pathway.