Masoud Barzani discusses the election results with Ezzat Shabender

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-05T12:10:24+0000
Masoud Barzani discusses the election results with Ezzat Shabender

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, hosted the Independent Shiite politician, Ezzat Shabender, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters, the meeting touched upon the political situation in Iraq and the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election held on October 10 earlier this year.

The Kurdish leader and the Independent politician shared views on potential solutions to overcome the outstanding crisis and challenges impeding the political process in the country.

