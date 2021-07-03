Masoud  Barzani discusses challenges facing the elections with Ayad Allawi

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, exchanged views with the head of the Iraqi National Accord, Ayad Allawi, on the challenging facing the elections in Iraq.

A statement by Barzani’s office said that the Kurdish leader received Allawi in Saladin resort in Erbil earlier today, Saturday. Barzani discussed with his guest updates on the situation in Iraq and the region and shed light upon the political process and the forthcoming elections.

The meeting touched upon the threats and challenges facing the political process and the coexistence of the communities in Iraq.