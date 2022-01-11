Masoud Barzani debunks statements attributed to the KDP

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, said that only the KDP spokesperson, Mahmoud Mohammed, can make statements on the party's behalf.

The Kurdish leader said in a statement on Tuesday, "some statements and opinions broadcasted on media or shared on social media platforms are being interpreted as the positions or statements of the Kurdistan Democratic Party."

"We announce that any statements or opinions issued here or there and under any name or position has nothing to do with the policy of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and should not be deemed as its official opinion."

"The spokesperson to the Kurdistan Democratic Party is the only person who expresses the party's policy and official positions."