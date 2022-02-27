Masoud Barzani and al-Kildani call for preserving the rights of Iraq's components

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the head of Babylon movement, Rayan al-Kildani, and his accompanying delegation in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq.

The meeting stressed on the coordination between the components of the Iraqi community and the rights of each component.

The visiting delegation commended the role of the Kurdistan region in supporting the religious and ethnic groups.

A statement by the Christian movement said that Barzani and al-Kildani called for expedient formation of the government for the best interest of all Iraqis.

The leader of Babylon laid emphasis on dialogue to overcome the ongoing crisis in Iraq and bolster trust between the partners in the country, asserting that his movement stands at the same distance from all the political parties.

Al-Kildani expressed the readiness of the Babylon movement to serve as a conductor to converge the views and work, within the constitutional frameworks, to break the deadlock.