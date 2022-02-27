Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani and al-Kildani call for preserving the rights of Iraq's components

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-27T12:37:02+0000
Masoud Barzani and al-Kildani call for preserving the rights of Iraq's components

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the head of Babylon movement, Rayan al-Kildani, and his accompanying delegation in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq.

The meeting stressed on the coordination between the components of the Iraqi community and the rights of each component.

The visiting delegation commended the role of the Kurdistan region in supporting the religious and ethnic groups.

A statement by the Christian movement said that Barzani and al-Kildani called for expedient formation of the government for the best interest of all Iraqis.

The leader of Babylon laid emphasis on dialogue to overcome the ongoing crisis in Iraq and bolster trust between the partners in the country, asserting that his movement stands at the same distance from all the political parties.

Al-Kildani expressed the readiness of the Babylon movement to serve as a conductor to converge the views and work, within the constitutional frameworks, to break the deadlock.

related

Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Date: 2021-12-03 10:17:06
Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Masoud Barzani debunks statements attributed to the KDP

Date: 2022-01-11 14:07:57
Masoud Barzani debunks statements attributed to the KDP

KDP and the Sadrist confirm their coherent Alliance

Date: 2022-02-05 17:40:58
KDP and the Sadrist confirm their coherent Alliance

Masoud Barzani meets the Australia's ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-06-26 12:47:07
Masoud Barzani meets the Australia's ambassador to Iraq

Leader Barzani receives Khamis al-Khanjar in Erbil today

Date: 2021-12-04 19:57:16
Leader Barzani receives Khamis al-Khanjar in Erbil today

Kaka Hama: the candidate for the Presidency of the republic must be approved by leader Barzani

Date: 2022-01-16 11:28:23
Kaka Hama: the candidate for the Presidency of the republic must be approved by leader Barzani

Kurdish Leader Barzani meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-02-15 09:58:37
Kurdish Leader Barzani meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Austrian diplomatic delegation to Masoud Barzani: October election was a success

Date: 2022-02-06 10:48:19
Austrian diplomatic delegation to Masoud Barzani: October election was a success