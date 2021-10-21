Masoud Barzani and UK's ambassador commend the Iraqi election

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-21T12:20:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, hosted on Thursday UK's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in the governorate of Saladin. According to a readout issued by his office, the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in the Iraqi arena and the post-October election phase. The meeting hoped that the "successful" election would set the groundwork for a new era that achieves political stability, public interest, and the people's will. The UK diplomat reiterated his country's endorsement of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Peshmerga reforms, and the cooperation of the Iraqi forces with the Peshmerga.

