Masjedi cites "positive indications" on rapprochement between Shiite rivals in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, expressed optimism about the capacity of the rival Shiite forces in Iraq to find common ground and form a government, citing "indications of the desire to reach a consensus."

Speaking to Iran's official news agency, IRNA, Masjedi said that Tehran endorses "the consensus between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework."

"The rift between the Shiite forces should not persist," he said, hoping they can "finally achieve consensus over the largest bloc, the next prime minister, and agreement with Kurdish and Sunni parties."

"A consensus is highly probable. All the parties are aware that the current situation is not in the best interest of the country," he continued.

Yesterday, Monday, a source revealed that the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, from Najaf. Qassem Soleimani's hier held a meeting with the leaders of the Coordination Framework to ponder the next step following the recent developments.

Shortly before Qa'ani's arrival, Iran's former ambassador to Iraq, Hasan Danaee-far, who is in charge of the Iraqi file in the Iranian government, also landed in Baghdad.