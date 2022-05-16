"Martian atmosphere" dominates Iraq as sky turns orange

Shafaq News / Dust storms have increased dramatically in frequency in Iraq in recent years, driven by soil degradation and intense droughts made worse by climate change, with rising average temperatures and sharply lower rainfall.

The Poor visibility conditions forced the authorities to suspend all outbound and inbound flights, in addition to school and university exams.

As the storm swept across Iraq, it shrouded the capital Baghdad and the holy city of Najaf in ghostly orange clouds of choking dust. As a result, the Baghdad and Najaf airports suspended flights.