Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"Martian atmosphere" dominates Iraq as sky turns orange

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-16T06:44:06+0000
"Martian atmosphere" dominates Iraq as sky turns orange

Shafaq News / Dust storms have increased dramatically in frequency in Iraq in recent years, driven by soil degradation and intense droughts made worse by climate change, with rising average temperatures and sharply lower rainfall.

The Poor visibility conditions forced the authorities to suspend all outbound and inbound flights, in addition to school and university exams.

As the storm swept across Iraq, it shrouded the capital Baghdad and the holy city of Najaf in ghostly orange clouds of choking dust. As a result, the Baghdad and Najaf airports suspended flights.

related

Iraqi governorates choked in dust storms stirred by heavy winds

Date: 2022-04-09 12:12:36
Iraqi governorates choked in dust storms stirred by heavy winds

Baghdad, Najaf airports suspend flights due to dust storm

Date: 2022-05-16 06:00:15
Baghdad, Najaf airports suspend flights due to dust storm

Iraqi MoH announces a state of emergency

Date: 2022-05-16 06:02:21
Iraqi MoH announces a state of emergency