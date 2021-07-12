Marshes are not a priority of the Ministry of Water, official says

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources said that the recovery of the Marsh is not a priority of the Ministry amid the drought that struck Iraq and neighboring countries.

Low rainfall over the past few years and building dams on the streams of major rivers by the countries of origin (Iran and Turkey) led to lowering the Tigris and Euphrates, dissertation of agricultural land, and the exacerbation of drought.

The Ministry's Media Advisor, Awn Dhiab, said, "the Ministry has priorities before thinking about protecting the marshes from drought."

"Dry marshes are normal. Water stages increase and decrease every season. There is a specialized center that can address some issues."

"The issue of drought has been deliberated extensively online. However, it fluctuates. However, all the countries of origin are affected. It affected Syria, Iran, and Turkey."

"The Directorate said that it prohibited water-consuming agricultures from securing potable water," he continued.