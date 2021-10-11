Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Many violations were recorded in the elections, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-11T10:09:28+0000
Many violations were recorded in the elections, official says

Shafaq News/ The Coalition of the National Election Monitoring Networks announced that it had recorded some violations in the elections yesterday.

"We had observers in all centers," Dashti Seddik, a member of the National Election Observation Networks coalition, said in a press conference held today in Erbil, referring to "monitoring the failure of 281 electronic devices in the stations in general."

He added, "observers have been removed from 9% of stations"

"It was allowed to vote in 703 stations without having an official document, and there were people who do not have any official status present in the stations", he noted.

related

Shams network gears up for the legislative elections

Date: 2021-09-28 14:30:35
Shams network gears up for the legislative elections

Al-Maliki has not yet decided whether he will participate in the elections, MP says

Date: 2021-05-09 20:16:31
Al-Maliki has not yet decided whether he will participate in the elections, MP says

Iraq’s President congratulates Raisi on election win

Date: 2021-06-19 12:43:18
Iraq’s President congratulates Raisi on election win

The head of the Islamic Supreme Council stresses the need to hold the elections on time

Date: 2021-07-22 10:51:04
The head of the Islamic Supreme Council stresses the need to hold the elections on time

Two prominent parliamentary blocs insist on adopting multiple constituencies for elections

Date: 2020-07-28 09:58:45
Two prominent parliamentary blocs insist on adopting multiple constituencies for elections

Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails

Date: 2021-10-10 14:12:06
Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails

Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Date: 2020-09-14 06:56:06
Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers

Date: 2021-09-09 13:16:41
Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers