Many violations were recorded in the elections, official says

Shafaq News/ The Coalition of the National Election Monitoring Networks announced that it had recorded some violations in the elections yesterday.

"We had observers in all centers," Dashti Seddik, a member of the National Election Observation Networks coalition, said in a press conference held today in Erbil, referring to "monitoring the failure of 281 electronic devices in the stations in general."

He added, "observers have been removed from 9% of stations"

"It was allowed to vote in 703 stations without having an official document, and there were people who do not have any official status present in the stations", he noted.