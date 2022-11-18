Mandali calls for assigning the sub-district to a permanent director

Shafaq News/ Diyala's eastern sub-district of Mandali has been under the administration of an acting director for five years and locals demand assigning a permanent director in accordance with Iraqi law, activist Omar Adel said on Friday.

"The locals demand ending the term of the interim director and allowing the candidates to run for the post," Adel said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency.

Mandali, 93 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah, is the historic hometown of the Fayli Kurdish minority. However, systemic persecution, displacement, and killing by the former regime in the 1980s have mutilated the demographic and cultural features of the city.

"After forming a cabinet and assigning the ministers to their portfolios, the government should heed Mandali's needs and appoint a director from its people," he explained.

"The long history of Mandali's sufferings is not a secret, amid suspicious silence from the Iraqi government," he continued.

The acting director of the sub-district, Maazen Akram al-Khozai, upheld the demands of Mandali's people.

"We took over in response to the commands of the higher authorities," he said, "an acting director has more burden, but enjoys less power."