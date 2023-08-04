Mandali border crossing unprepared for Iranian visitors during Arbaeen

Shafaq News / Local Iraqi official confirmed on Friday that the Mandali border crossing with Iran is not prepared to receive Iranian visitors, and no official announcements have been made by Iraqi authorities or the Diyala government regarding steps to open the crossing for Iranian visitors.

Mazen Akram, the acting director of Qazaniya sub-district in eastern Diyala, who previously served as the acting director of Mandali sub-district for several years, stated to Shafaq News Agency that the relevant authorities have not announced any measures to open the crossing for Iranian visitors performing the Arbaeen pilgrimage to Karbala. He suggested that it might be limited to allowing logistical support convoys and other supplies to enter via trucks, as was done last year.

Akram further mentioned that the crossing still lacks the necessary infrastructure, particularly the construction of the hospitality city, which was approved by the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, but no progress has been made on it so far.

Officials in Diyala have not provided any updates on the Mandali crossing and the procedures for the entry of visitors, stating that plans and measures have not been finalized yet.

The Mandali border crossing, also known as Sumar, is located between Mandali sub-district in eastern Diyala and the Iranian border. It was opened in 2013 and has been limited to the entry and exit of caravans and commercial trucks until now.

Last year, Diyala approved a plan for Iranian visitors to enter through the Mandali crossing only, while Mandali was designated for the entry of trucks carrying logistical support and service supplies from Iran.

Thousands of visitors enter Iraq annually during the months of Muharram and Safar to perform the Arbaeen pilgrimage to Karbala. This is facilitated through a joint security and service plan between the Iraqi and Iranian sides via the Mandheria crossing, which is 115 kilometers northeast of Baquba.