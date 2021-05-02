Man arrested for masquerading as a high ranking officer in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior’s Intelligence Department announced on Sunday the arrest of an individual posing as a brigadier general in the Iraqi Presidency and Prime Ministry in the governorate of Kirkuk.

According to the statement released by the department, an arrest warrant was issued for the individual in accordance with Article 261, after he was accused of embezzling money from citizens under the pretense of appointing them to different positions, following up on their promotions, and fixing their salaries by using his influence with high ranking officers in Kirkuk.

According to the statement, the arrestee used to pose as an officer affiliated with the Prime Minister's office in Kirkuk. However, when he moves to Baghdad he poses as an officer in the Presidency of the Republic.