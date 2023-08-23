Malaysian foreign minister visits Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Malaysia's Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir arrived in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday, just a day after his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Ahmed al-Sahhaf, the spokesperson for Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, said, "Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir's visit to Baghdad is an official two-day engagement."

The visit follows the arrival of Turkey's Hakan Fidan on Tuesday evening, who is in Baghdad on a formal visit to meet with top Iraqi officials.