Makhoul dam construction to begin on May 1, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources pushed forward "Makhoul Dam", with the construction scheduled to take place early next month.

The Minister of Water Resources, Eng. Rachid Mahdi al-Hamdani, said that the construction of the dam lying between Kirkuk and Saladin will begin on May 1, after the Ministry of Planning ratified the project documents submitted by his Ministry.

Inspite of the boost that the Makhoul dam could provide to Iraq's water security, controversy emerged around the strategic dam. The construction of the dam mandates depopulating three administrative units in Kirkuk and Saladin amid fears of scarce living resources in the units relying primarily upon agriculture and livestock.