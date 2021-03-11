Majority voting on the Budget bill complicates the political scene, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Head of Bayareq al-Khair bloc, Muhammad al-Khalidi, ruled out voting on the Budget bill by majority instead of acting by consensus, indicating that such step complicates the political scene.

Al-Khalidi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "disputes related to Kurdistan Region's share of the Federal Budget are not resolved yet, despite the continuing talks and negotiations."

"Talking about a majority voting in Monday's session can have serious implications and will complicate the political scene, in the parliament particularly."

Al-Khalidi said, "the voting must consider the interests of all the communities in Iraq," ruling out settling the issue in the next session on Monday.