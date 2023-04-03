Majority of ISIS Members Flee from Khanaqin-Kurdistan Region, Says Peshmerga Commander

Shafaq News/ According to a Peshmerga military commander, the majority of ISIS members have fled from areas between Khanaqin and the Kurdistan Region, except for the "hot" spots.

Lt. Jalil Mam Fayek, a Peshmerga commander, told Shafaq News agency that areas under the Kurdish forces' control extending from the Saleh Agha on the outskirts of Khanaqin to Dhaka at the borders of the Kurdistan Region are devoid of ISIS.

He added that most of the terrorist elements fled from nearby areas and moved towards areas between Tuz Khurmato and the borders of the Kifri district, taking advantage of the security vacuums.

Fayek noted that ISIS elements are still present in some villages where the citizens cooperate with the organization in the villages between the borders of Qara Tappa district, Saladin Governorate, and the outskirts of the Islah Basin, north of Jalawla.

He also revealed that the high-level coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga in the outskirts of Khanaqin resulted in the end of the so-called "Ramadan Invasions."

It is worth noting that ISIS has been significantly weakened in Iraq, but the group remains active in some areas. However, in recent years, Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga, with the support of the Global Coalition against ISIS, have made significant gains in retaking territory previously held by the group.

However, ISIS has continued to carry out attacks in some parts of Iraq, particularly in the northern and western regions. The group has exploited political instability and security weaknesses in these areas to launch attacks on security forces and civilians. In addition, ISIS has also been carrying out kidnappings and assassinations targeting tribal leaders and government officials.

Overall, while ISIS's activity in Iraq has decreased in recent years, the group still poses a threat to the security and stability of the country. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in neighboring Syria, which has provided a haven for ISIS militants, also complicates efforts to eradicate the group in Iraq.