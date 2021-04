Shafaq News / A security source reported that Major General Ali Khawam has been appointed as Director of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism in Diyala Governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that Major General Khawam was appointed to this position instead of Brigadier Ali Al-Sudani, who was returned to the Intelligence Directorate at the Ministry of Interior.

As by the source, this change came after the security breaches witnessed in some areas in the governorate.