Major Administrative changes in the General Pensions Authority in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-25T16:04:52+0000

Shafaq News/ The media office of the governor of Saladin, Ammar Jabr, announced on Monday that the Directorate of Public Pensions in Iraq had introduced changes in the Directorate's administrative structure in the governorate. According to a statement of the office received by Shafaq News agency, the changes included "relieving Hamad Shehab Hamad, a senior director in the Public Pensions Directorate, from his duties and assigning Qusay Muhammad Abdul Hussein, a deputy director of the Directorate's branch in the governorate, to the former's position." The Directorate also promoted Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Mahmoud, an observer in the State Employees Pensions Fund agency, to the agency manager's position.

