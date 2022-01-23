Maj. Gen Kuthayr Abdulrahman appointed as head of al-Jazeera Operations Command

Shafaq News / Major General Kuthayr Abdulrahman was appointed as the new head of al-Jazeera and al-Badiyah operations Command, a security source reported. The source told Shafaq News agency that the Command's headquarters is located in Haditha, west of al-Anbar and Nineveh governorates, near the Iraqi-Syrian borders. Earlier today, a senior security source reported that Major General Ali Fadel Omran was appointed as the head of the Diyala operations Command, replacing Major General Raad al-Jubouri, following the 11-victims massacre that took place in al-A'dhaim. The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Jubouri will be transferred to the Ministry of Defense. No further details were disclosed.

