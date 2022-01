Maj. Gen Ali Fadel Omran appointed as head of the Diyala operations Command

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-23T19:06:39+0000

Shafaq News / A senior security source reported that Major General Ali Fadel Omran was appointed as the head of the Diyala operations Command, replacing Major General Raad al-Jubouri, following the 11-victims massacre that took place in al-A'dhaim. The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Jubouri will be transferred to the Ministry of Defense. No further details were disclosed.

