Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Maintenance teams repair tower No. (79) in Khanaqin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T18:20:08+0000
Maintenance teams repair tower No. (79) in Khanaqin

Shafaq News / A government source in Diyala reported that power supply returned to Jalawla, Saadiya, and Qara Tapa districts.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The maintenance teams repaired the tower No. (79) within the 132 KV transmission line in the Sayed Jaber area north of Jalawla district."

One of the towers was destroyed in an ISIS explosion in Halwan area between Khanaqin and Jalawla district, which caused a power outage in several areas.

Energy towers in Diyala are frequently subjected to terrorist sabotage attacks, often carried out by ISIS terrorists.

related

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Two PMF members were injured in an ISIS attack in KHANAQIN

Date: 2020-10-29 18:49:59
Two PMF members were injured in an ISIS attack in KHANAQIN

Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-31 10:55:38
Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations

Date: 2021-04-30 15:32:42
Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations

Two earthquakes hit Khanaqin district

Date: 2021-03-16 05:45:53
Two earthquakes hit Khanaqin district

Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-26 13:00:41
Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

Explosion targets a maintenance team in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-04 13:19:58
Explosion targets a maintenance team in Diyala

Iraqi army continues the pre-emptive operations against ISIS cells

Date: 2021-02-13 16:07:54
Iraqi army continues the pre-emptive operations against ISIS cells