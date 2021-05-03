Maintenance squads to restore activity to the Mirsad-Diyala line

Shafaq News/ Technical and Engineering squads have embarked on restoring the Mirsad-Diyala line after inflicting damage by an ISIS terrorist attack.

Diyala's directorate of Electricity said in a brief statement that the technical teams of Power transport and distribution in Diyala cooperated to complete the maintenance and put the line back into action.

A security source reported that an ISIS attack resulted in cutting the supply on major parts of Diyala after detonating the Serbil Zahab line.

Power transport towers had been a frequent target of ISIS attacks in the security devoid hot areas.