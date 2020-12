Shafaq News / The police chief of Mahran in the Feyli Governorate of Ilam announced inaugurating the first center for changing license plates for foreigners entering Iran, especially Iraqis.

"This center is the first of its kind. People used to go to the governorate center to do things related to transporting cars," Qudratullah Shahbazi said, "this center facilitates the service and reduces the cost of transportation."