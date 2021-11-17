Madani: Rwanga pays heeds for youth

Shafaq News/ The head of the Rwanga Foundation, Abdul Salam Madani, said that his foundation pays heeds for youth.

The Rwanga awards festival was held at the Baghdad National Theater, and sponsored by Shafaq News Agency.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Madani said, "We are far behind Baghdad, the capital of civilization."

For her part, Nareen Salam, the Foundation's communications coordinator, told Shafaq News agency that the Rwanga Awards festival was supposed to be limited to the region only, before the project was expanded to cover Baghdad also, and allow participants from all governorates.

"This is only the beginning. We have plans for the project to reach the Middle East."