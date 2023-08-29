Macron contacts al-Sudani hours after the death of a French soldier in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, just hours after the death of a French soldier in Iraq during a security operation on Tuesday.

A brief statement from al-Sudani's media office confirmed that Prime Minister al-Sudani had a telephone conversation with President Macron.

The content of their conversation was not elaborated upon in the statement.

