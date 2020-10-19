Iraq News

Macron : combatting "Islamic terrorism" guarantees the sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-10-19T19:02:14+0000
Shafaq News / French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that fighting what he described as "Islamic terrorism" guarantees the sovereignty of Iraq. 

Macron added in a tweet to him on Twitter, "combatting Islamic terrorism means fighting the enemy from its roots", adding, "It also guarantees the stability the sovereignty of Iraq requires. "

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, commended on Monday France's efforts to launch an initiative to support the Iraqi government in implementing some paragraphs of its government reform program.

Al-Kadhimi met, at the Elysee Palace in the capital, Paris, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, as part of his current European tour that includes a visit to France, Germany and the UK.


